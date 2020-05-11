Live calliope concerts to be held in LeClaire
  • Updated
A series of live calliope concerts will be held at noon for the next three days in LeClaire, Iowa.

The concerts will be held at the Riverboat Twilight, 101 N Front Street.

Please remember to maintain proper social distancing while enjoying the concert.

