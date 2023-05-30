Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

4:44 p.m.

The city sent a press release around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday saying another operation had been done in portions of building which were determined to be at acceptable risk for emergency response.

The crews did not find any people, but did rescue several pets.

"The stability of the building continues to degrade," the release said. "The recovery of any unaccounted for individuals remains the priority of the City as operational planning progresses."

City official said earlier on Tuesday that five residents were still unaccounted for, with two believed to be in the building.

3:01 p.m.

The Scott County Humane Society said around 3 p.m. Tuesday that all of the pets they had been told were in the building are now out. Owners of six cats, two snakes and a lizard had contacted the society, which then helped Davenport firefighters with bringing the animals out of the building.

The society said that all of the animals seemed to be doing well on first appearance.

2:21 p.m.

Firefighters have pulled two more animals out of apartments so far, entering and taking them out through an open window. pic.twitter.com/RKzUlRs6MG — Brooklyn Draisey (@BrooklynDraisey) May 30, 2023

Crews are using a fire department bucket truck as part of the effort to rescue pets which were trapped in the building. A sweep for people in the partially collapsed building is underway.

Another cat has been rescued and crews have headed up with another carrier.

1:18 p.m.

Crews have started removing pets from the building, including two cats from the second floor. The owners have been contacted, said Celina Rippel with the Humane Society.

12:33 p.m.

The Scott County Humane Society has carriers and cages set up on site to receive any animals that are found, Executive Director Erika Gunn said.

Six cats, two snakes and a lizard are reported to still be in the building, and the Humane Society said it had passed along the unit numbers to the fire departments, she said.

The Humane Society will not be entering the building but will be ready to help with the animals. They will contact the animal owners to get them the information. So far, one dog which was found on Sunday was reunited.

Animals they do not know an owner for will be taken to the shelter while the society tries to contact the owner.

12:05 p.m.

The press conference has wrapped up. Reporters will be working on a story on what was said.

11:47 a.m.

The city is working with engineering firm Shive Hattery. Engineer Larry Sandhaas said they are working on a 3D model to figure out how to go about all the demolition.

"The debris pile is helping to hold the building up," he said.

Sandhaas said there will be further collapsing.

"This building is going to collapse," he said three times.

Matson says the plan was to begin bringing in equipment today. NOT demo the building today. He says there was never a set day for the action. pic.twitter.com/3oK1GdFqWg — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

11:20 a.m.

Two Iowa State Patrol officers have joined Davenport police officers at the protest. A second fence has been added and a fire truck is still on scene.

At the press conference, Mayor Mike Matson said the city is consulting with the state on an investigation into the collapse.

He credited first responders and said that the plan is to set up for demolition today but that the actual timing of the physical demolition is not determined.

Mayor Matson: An investigation is under way. pic.twitter.com/GQeidXCcpv — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

10:58 a.m.

The press conference has started. We are livestreaming on the QC Times Facebook page.

Mayor Mike Matson said that there are five people unaccounted for, including two believed to be inside the building. The police department met with families Monday night.

Police chief Jeffery Bladel said there is a "firm belief" the two people are inside the building.

Matson says he does not know how Lisa Brooks, who was rescued Monday evening, was missed in the initial search.

City officials said on Monday morning that they did not believe there were any people still in the building. Brooks was rescued around 12 hours later.

Ryan Hitchcock, one of the individuals believed to be in the building, his cousin Amy is currently speaking. She said city did speak with them and that they have a plan. Believes he did not survive. — Grace Kinnicutt (@GKinnicutt) May 30, 2023

Amy Anderson is the cousin of Ryan Hitchcock, one of the men believed to still be inside the building. She spoke at the press conference, saying the city will handle this and that she is "mortified" by the protests. She believes her cousins has died and wants the building to come down so his body can be recovered.

"It is an absolute no win situation, but it is the best plan of attack," she said.

She later added that she is not 100% behind the city, but that her main concern is that Hitchcock is respected.

Assistant Davenport Fire Chief Jim Morris said the building is getting worse and that the fire department has rescue teams on site working on a plan. The structural engineer has determined the rescuers cannot go into the debris pile, Morris said.

Structural engineer currently talking, saying building continues to worsen and that it was not built for modern day. It was built in 1914 as the Davenport Hotel. Said the brick is holding the steel and the steel hold the bricks, and once one goes, it all goes. — Grace Kinnicutt (@GKinnicutt) May 30, 2023

The engineers has said that the building, built in 1914, continues to worsen and that the rubble pile is helping keep the building stable.

The fire department wants to go back in but has to do so in a safe way, Morris said.

"There's a lot of things that we have to factor," he said.

10:55 a.m.

Police have moved behind the fence set up around the site of the collapse, as the protest continues.

The press conference is expected to start any time, it was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and then pushed back to 10:30.

Press are waiting on city officials. The presser was originally set to begin at 10am. pic.twitter.com/BxzPfOksVC — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

10:25 a.m.

A fire truck is now on scene as well, with protestors and police still present at the site.

Protestors have started chanting "search and rescue."

The city has a press conference planned for 10:30 a.m. at the police department. The collapsed building, "The Davenport" at 324 Main Street, less than a block from City Hall and the police station.

There was a drone flying close to the building on the east side as well.

The building, which has a total of 84 residential and retail units, partially collapsed Sunday afternoon. At least nine people have been rescued so far but protestors say there are still at least two residents missing, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock.

The crowd has shifted towards City Hall as the press conference nears.

People are yelling "Where's Mike? Where's the mayor?" pic.twitter.com/9mcO90uimU — Sarah Watson (@K_5mydearwatson) May 30, 2023

9:25 a.m.

The city has announced the press conference will now be at 10:30 a.m. The city plans to live stream to its Facebook page.

The City of Davenport will host a press conference at 10 am. I will be there to tweet, but please refer to the city/pds Facebook pages for the live stream. pic.twitter.com/Thih7HlXAj — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

9:00 a.m.

There were around 300 protestors by around 9 a.m. Tuesday, urging the city to do more searching before demolishing the building.

One of the protestors, Sally Ellis, 78, of Davenport, said the city should go through the pile brick by brick.

"It was absolutely ridiculous," she said.

A city of Davenport's size should be doing more, Ellis said. She compared the situation to building collapses in Miami and Turkey.

"It isn't' right, I can't believe this mayor," she said.

Jonnie Woods is Branden Colvin's aunt. She believes Colvin is still in the building and has been calling for the demolition to be held off.

Brandon Colvin’s aunt is pleading for officials to find her nephew. “It’s a matter of life and death.” pic.twitter.com/C5l0sMLtBe — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

"It's a matter of life and death," she said Tuesday morning. "I'm going to show up as long as I can."

Traffic was being rerouted, with some of the protestors facing the traffic. There were around 300 protestors on scene around 9 a.m. Police were also present, keeping protestors back from the fence surrounding the building.

Some roads in the area, including 4th Street between Main and Harrison, are closed.

A city press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

