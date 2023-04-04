Quad-Citians are already experiencing affects of severe weather Tuesday as another storm system moves through the area.

Schools out early

- Rock Island-Milan School District is dismissing students early due to power outages, the district announced just after 11 a.m. Denkmann, Earl Hanson, Frances Willard, Edison Junior High, and Washington Junior High are all without power, and parents with students in those schools can pick up their children at any time.

For schools with power, students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. All activities and after-school programs are canceled.

11th Street closed

- 11th Street in Rock Island is closed due to damage on the road. The Black Hawk statue has been knocked over by high winds.

Power knocked out

- More than 17,000 Quad-Cities residents are without power, according to MidAmerican Energy, most in Illinois. For more information on outages, visit the MidAmerican Energy website.

Numbers for information

The Rock Island Police Department provided numbers for the city and MidAmerican for people who may need them because of the storm:

MidAmerican Energy: 888-427-5632, www.midamericanenergy.com/report-issues-outages

The Rock Island Police non-emergency phone: 309-732-COPS (2677)

Rock Island Public Works: 309-732-2200

Rock Island homes damaged

- Homes along 29th Street north of 18th Avenue in Rock Island have taken major damage from falling trees, with some lying inside structures.

Businesses damaged

- Businesses and restaurants have reported heavy damage, including Steve's Belgrade in Moline and Hacienda Mexican Grill in Colona. NorthPark Mall in Davenport experienced 3-inch-diameter hail.

Travel in Moline limited due to power lines

- The Moline Police Department warned people at 10:20 a.m. to limit travel if possible because the storms had knocked down power lines and trees across the city, including on John Deere Road at 38th Street, according to the warning, posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The department asked people to keep off the roadways to allow emergency personnel to begin clean up efforts.

Rock Island Health Department damaged, office closed

- The Rock Island County Health Department has closed for the day after high winds damaged its building.

Severe weather predicted

- National Weather Service Quad-Cities has placed the Quad-Cities under a moderate risk for severe weather through early Wednesday, according to its morning report, predicting multiple rounds of weather events Tuesday afternoon and evening.

- Storms moving between 50-70 miles-per-hour could create damaging wind and tornadoes, and the potential for giant hail, larger than 2 inches, has increased.

Check this story throughout the day for more severe weather updates.