Live updates: President Trump's rally in Des Moines

Times and Dispatch-Argus reporter Graham Ambrose is in Des Moines today for President Trump's rally just days before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus.
The arena was already filling up hours before the event was set to start.
Here are his latest updates:
hmm one of these wifi networks looks somehow different pic.twitter.com/6NbCvd0Yo4— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Insane line waiting for Trump in Des Moines pic.twitter.com/pq6uHouNBa— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
We’re four hours until @realDonaldTrump takes the stage in Des Moines and this arena is filling fast #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/M9mY0JP31Q— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Joe Walsh has appeared. He’s meeting people in line. Surreal pic.twitter.com/739pTzjuRZ— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Jordan Klepper is interviewing a man bragging about his country music career #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/jmjgIuAtGs— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.