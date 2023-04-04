Quad-Citians are already experiencing effects of severe weather Tuesday as another storm system moves through the area.

Brief tornado near Colona

A brief EF-2 tornado touched down near Colona this morning, according to the Quad-Cities National Weather Service. The tornado had a max wind of 120 mph and tore the roof off a gas station and had one wall collapse.

A team surveyed the area this afternoon. More details will be released at a later time.

Tornado watch announced

A tornado watch has been issued for Rock Island and Scott Counties until 10 p.m.

Bettendorf facilities close due to weather

- The Bettendorf Community Center, library and Family Museum will close their doors at 5 p.m. due to forecasted severe weather. All afternoon and evening classes are also canceled.

Voting centers lose power

-Voting is currently down at Bethany Baptist Church, Quad City Music Guild and Scared City Church in Moline.

- Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney confirmed those three locations in Moline are experiencing a power outage along with at least four in Rock Island. Voters who's location is experiencing a power outage can vote at the county office building located at 1504 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.

All vote centers experiencing power outages will remain open as crews work to restore power. Voting closes at 7 p.m.

Rock Island official speaks on extent of damage

- Municipal Services Superintendent Luke VanLandegen said storm damage in Rock Island was mainly bound to 14th and 31st Avenues, with the weather system blowing west to east. Damaged natural gas lines, uprooted trees and more have made traveling difficult, and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms encouraged people to stay where they are.

Primary efforts are being put toward clearing roadways, VanLandegen said, then crews will turn to other areas of cleanup. 17th Street by 31st Avenue is closed.

Residents can place debris on their curb, and call the Rock Island Public Works Department at 309-732-2200 for issues relating to storm damage. The statement warned that cleanup could take several weeks.

East Moline sees storm damage

-East Moline Police Department is urging people to avoid 30th Avenue between Archer Drive and 19th Street. The area is blocked off due to power line issues.

Update for future storms

- National Weather Service Quad Cities put out an additional weather outlook for this afternoon and evening, predicting two more storm events. Scattered storms are predicted to take place between 4-11 p.m. and midnight-6 a.m.. Storms will be moving at a pace of 50-60 miles per hour, and strong tornadoes, high winds and large to giant to hail is possible.

Power knocked out

-Whitey's Ice Cream in Rock Island, Eldridge, and 16th Street in Moline are without power and closed. All Whitey's stores will be closing at 4 p.m. today due to the next round of severe weather.

-Despite power outages, Atomic Coffee Bar in Rock Island (4010 Blackhawk Road) is still trying to keep business afloat—offering cash-only transactions and limiting the menu to the "Rockstar" energy drinks.

- Around 20,000 Quad-Cities residents are without power, according to MidAmerican Energy, most in Illinois. MidAmerican said in a statement it had restored power to a few thousand customers by mid-day. For more information on outages, visit the MidAmerican Energy website.

National Weather Service logs high winds

- National Weather Service Quad Cities logged wind gusts close to 90 miles per hour during the morning storm system, along with significant straight-line winds and 3-inch hail. Moline, Rock Island and Colona have had the most damage so far.

Silvis sees storm damage

- Silvis is asking residents to avoid 10th Street between 28th and 31st Avenues due to downed power lines and debris, including tree branches and fences.

Schools out early

- Rock Island-Milan School District is dismissing students early due to power outages, the district announced just after 11 a.m. Denkmann, Earl Hanson, Frances Willard, Edison Junior High, and Washington Junior High are all without power, and parents with students in those schools can pick up their children at any time.

For schools with power, students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. All activities and after-school programs are canceled.

- North Scott, Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Community School Districts have cancelled all after school and evening activities and events due to the potentially dangerous weather.

Black Hawk statue blows over

- 11th Street in Rock Island is closed due to damage on the road. The Black Hawk statue has been knocked over by high winds.

Numbers for information

The Rock Island Police Department provided numbers for the city and MidAmerican for people who may need them because of the storm:

MidAmerican Energy: 888-427-5632, www.midamericanenergy.com/report-issues-outages

The Rock Island Police non-emergency phone: 309-732-COPS (2677)

Rock Island Public Works: 309-732-2200

Rock Island homes damaged

- Homes along 29th Street north of 18th Avenue in Rock Island have taken major damage from falling trees, with some lying inside structures.

Businesses damaged

- Businesses and restaurants have reported heavy damage, including Steve's Belgrade in Moline and Hacienda Mexican Grill in Colona. NorthPark Mall in Davenport experienced 3-inch-diameter hail.

Travel in Moline limited due to power lines

- The Moline Police Department warned people at 10:20 a.m. to limit travel if possible because the storms had knocked down power lines and trees across the city, including on John Deere Road at 38th Street, according to the warning, posted on the department’s Facebook page. 16th Street between Avenue of the Cities and 26th Avenue is also closed, and large swaths of the city are without power.

The department asked people to keep off the roadways to allow emergency personnel to begin clean up efforts.

Rock Island Health Department damaged, office closed

- The Rock Island County Health Department has closed for the day after high winds damaged its building.

Severe weather predicted

- National Weather Service Quad-Cities has placed the Quad-Cities under a moderate risk for severe weather through early Wednesday, according to its morning report, predicting multiple rounds of weather events Tuesday afternoon and evening.

- Storms moving between 50-70 miles-per-hour could create damaging wind and tornadoes, and the potential for giant hail, larger than 2 inches, has increased.

