Lives on the line: COVID-19 sickened thousands in Iowa's meatpacking plants

“It felt like we were a step behind corporate Tyson — that they beat us to the punch,” Thompson said. “They got to the governor before we did. She was fighting with corporate America rather than her own citizens.”

Thompson, an often outspoken critic of Tyson during the COVID-19 outbreak, appeared in prominent media outlets like CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times. Early in the pandemic, he began to get calls about meatpacking workers sick with COVID-19. He was forceful in his warnings, but felt he could not do enough to spur action.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He wonders whether more TV appearances or more dramatic pleas would’ve stopped escalating infections at the plants.

“That’s something that’s going to stay with me,” Thompson said. “That’s something that’s going to be chalked up for me as a loss, and I don’t take losing well. It’s a frustration for me. ... I re-evaluate and I say, ‘What differently could I have done?’”

Allegations released in November from a wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson included claims that Waterloo manager Tom Hart organized a betting pool to wager on employee COVID-19 infections. Other allegations included Waterloo managers ignoring coronavirus symptoms and giving bonuses to people who showed up to work every day, even if they were sick.