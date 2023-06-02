Limbo can be found near the corner of 4th and Harrison streets.

It's where the friends and family of Branden Colvin Sr. have spent the better part of the last week living under an canopy in a makeshift encampment in front of Davenport's City Hall.

The gaping scar left by the partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building is always in view.

The days have taken on a rhythm: donated donuts in the morning, donated Little Caesar's pizza throughout the day, donated bottles of water and Gatorade to wash it all down and fend off the heat. All the while, the steady drum of wait and worry and wonder beats on.

Mike Collier's shoulders sagged Friday morning. He almost stumbled when he walked.

He's Colvin Sr.'s cousin and has been living in limbo since Monday. His eyes, when he could manage more than a squint, looked dull and bloodshot. Seated on a bench, he drank coffee and tried to finish an egg sandwich from Redband.

"Things are moving now," he said in voice barely above a whisper. "They think there's three people in there: Branden and Ryan Hitchcock and, now, Daniel Prien. I want to remember all of the names."

He took a sip of coffee.

"Branden is a fighter. He's strong. If he can breathe, he's alive in there. If he's dead, if he's dead, I just want to be able to take him out of here. I just want to make sure he is cared for."

Collier leaned back against the chain link fence behind the bench and fell silent. After a little while, he closed his eyes. He was asleep.

'I just finally got to meet my dad'

While Colvin Sr.'s friends and family waited in Friday's rising heat, a daughter 664 miles from Davenport City Hall waited for word of a missing father.

Nancy Prien Frezza lives in Knoxville, Tenn. She just met Dan Prien four years ago.

While authorities announced Tuesday that Colvin Sr. and Hitchcock were missing and believed to be in the building at the time of the collapse, they didn't mention Prien's name until Thursday.

Prien's name, according to Frezza, came from a shelter that helped place him in The Davenport.

"I know my father was in a shelter program, and I don't know the name of it, from September (2022) to March of this year. I believe the shelter program and a veteran's program helped him get the apartment," Frezza said. "I think they must have felt that he was still living there, and he must have been on a tenant list."

Frezza said her father, who is 60 years old, needed the permanent address to qualify for Social Security disability benefits.

"You have to understand that I didn't meet my dad until 2019," the 26-year-old said. "I didn't grow up with him, and my mother didn't want me around him when I was young.

"My dad was a nomad. He traveled around and he was, basically, kind of homeless by choice. He had a very hard time settling down."

After her father served in the military, he spent a number of years traveling with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Frezza said.

"This is hard. My father had not had a permanent home for a long time," she said. "Really, his stay at that apartment in Davenport was, I think, the longest he lived in one place in a really long time.

"I know now that he was trying to reach out to me. I think he was proud of what he had accomplished. It might not sound like much, but it was a lot for him."

Now Frezza hopes her father returned to his nomadic ways and wasn't in the building during Sunday's collapse.

"I hoped for so long he could find a place," she said. "And if he did, it may have killed him. It's a hell of a thing, thinking of him in that building."