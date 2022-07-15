Living Lands needs volunteers to sort river recyclables

Tons of trash that have been pulled from waterways by Living Lands & Waters volunteers now need to be sorted, and the group is looking for Quad-City volunteers to help.

"Recycle Like a Rockstar" is a sorting event that is held as-needed; when the Living Lands & Waters barges gets too full. Crew members from the environmental group work with volunteers to hand sort the collection, sending as much as possible to be recycled.

The Rockstar event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. Volunteers are asked to meet on the Mississippi Riverfront in Davenport, near the Lake Davenport Sailing Club and former Bare Bones BBQ, 1201 E. River Drive.

Volunteers are asked to sign up at www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/recycle-rockstar-july-23-2022.

The event welcomes ages 8 and up. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian at least 21 years old. Lunch and live music will be provided for volunteers.

“We’re stoked to be back in the Quad-Cities, where the community shows up for us time and time again. It’s great to have the barge back home; it feels like a family reunion!" said LL&W founder Chad Pregracke. "It’s been a huge year for us, and we currently have 98,397.5 pounds of trash to sort through. We truly can’t do it without all the awesome volunteers who come out.”

Since its founding nearly 25 years ago, Living Lands has removed more than 12.8 million pounds of trash from America’s rivers with the help of over 120,000 volunteers on 25 rivers in 21 states.