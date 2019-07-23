One person was injured Monday afternoon after a truck overturned in west Davenport.
The incident occurred at 3:38 p.m. at the Interstate 280 ramp from southbound U.S. 61.
A driver of a loaded cement truck was driving too fast while making the turn from U.S. 61 to the I-280 on ramp causing the vehicle to roll over, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The driver was transported by ambulance to Genesis East with non-life threatening injuries.
The ramp was closed for a short time for clean up and vehicle removal.
The driver, whose identity was not released, was cited for loss of control of vehicle and a license restriction violation.
Davenport Police/Fire and Medic EMS responded to the crash where they were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Motor Vehicle,