Local art legend Pat Beréskin stays true to her passion

Prolific artist and teacher Pat Beréskin is in the midst of a transitional period as she prepares to move her gallery online and her art classes to the Figge and the Family Museum in early August.

Despite outgrowing the riverside Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, the teacher – adoringly known by her students as Mrs. B. – maintains the same fervor and humility she has possessed for over three decades.

“I’m the fairy art godmother,” Beréskin said. “From Mrs. B.’s Art that started 30 plus years ago with two children at the kitchen table, moving to the basement, moving here to have the quality and the extent, including the STEAM Lab, the Clay Lab. … It’s a lifetime dream come true.”

Beréskin’s progressive expansion of her craft has yielded an expansion of her staff, as well. Founder and director of nonprofit STEAM on Wheels, Sam McCullum teaches science, technology, art and math (STEAM) at Beréskin’s studio. Handing out flyers one day in the summer of 2019, McCullum stumbled across Beréskin hanging up art near the Adler Theatre. “I gave her a flyer to my class, and she was like, ‘Hey, I need this program on State Street,’” McCullum said. “And we haven’t looked back.”

McCullum teaches everything from cooking camps to drone camps to 3D printing at Beréskin’s studio. He says it is imperative to teach kids practical skills from a young age, and he makes sure to open students up to the world of opportunities that lies ahead of them – just as Beréskin did for him.

“I’m a neutral ground for going into college and also going into trades, so I educate them (kids) on both,” he shared. “What you don’t know is what you don’t know. We just try to offer so many opportunities to the kids and Mrs. B. has really taken me under her wing and showed me how to really serve the community right at home.”

McCullum is especially passionate about serving the Black community in the Quad-Cities. Noting the I-74 bridge as an example, he said that if members of the Quad-Cities are educated in STEAM, external expertise will no longer have to be sought out. He believes it all begins with giving kids the proper resources.

Alongside Beréskin, McCullum has expanded his craft, going from teaching 25 kids a week to 150. McCullum believes the ripple effect of his work with individual students has allowed him to impact the larger community in a positive way. “I’m adding value to people’s lives. I think that’s important,” he said. “I’m trying to build confidence. I wish I had the confidence that I have now at a younger age. And I think that’s really key to be able to know that if you break something, you can fix it, rather than just throw it away.”

Just as she has impacted her staff, Beréskin has made an immense impact on individual students’ lives and artistic careers.

Recent Davenport Central graduate and future St. Louis University student Martha Barnds has attended Beréskin’s art class for 12 years. Though Barnds possesses an innate aptitude to art, Beréskin supplied her with resources and expertise that fostered her growth as an artist – so much so that she will be pursuing studio art and art history in college.

“Mrs. B. has taught me almost everything I know about art,” she said. “She’s given me the opportunity to explore a variety of mediums and techniques to challenge myself and further develop my creative process.”

Beréskin believes deeply in her students and their capabilities, but she also believes in the larger Quad-Cities community. Pointing to various artistic periods throughout history, Beréskin noted the Quad-Cities’ distinct artistic talent.

“You look at pockets of areas in countries where there were artists that were developed, that spoke of and painted to the times, the life and the politics,” Beréskin said. “We have that pocket here, right here in the Quad-Cities,” she said.

With such unwavering hope in her community, Beréskin implores community members to support her gallery during its transition – what she deemed her “exit strategy.”

“I’m trying to leave it in good shape so that the community can enjoy it for many years after I’m gone and when it’s run its course,” Beréskin said. “But part of this is any time in history when there’s been great suffering or difficult times, post-that is an artistic renaissance, and we’re there. And this area can be a part of that and support it by buying art.”

Support Beréskin and other local artists! During the month of July, all of the art in Beréskin’s gallery on State St. will be 20% off and 100% of commissions from her own art that is sold will go towards the gallery’s scholarship fund. Additionally, on July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the gallery will host a celebration commemorating Beréskin’s legacy. Beréskin encourages art lovers and community members alike to come support local artists through July.

