DAVENPORT — On most days of the week, you can catch Tiphanie Cannon at her downtown bakery, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie. But next month, you'll be able to see her on the Food Network.
Earlier this year, the Bettendorf woman competed with four other contestants on the Food Network's “Christmas Cookie Challenge” for the chance to win $10,000. The show will air at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
During the competition, Cannon said, she and the others baked and decorated their best Christmas cookies.
“It was the most stressful thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.
Cannon said she was contacted about participating in the competition in January, and she went to Los Angeles for five days to film in late February/early March.
Keeping quiet about it until now has been a huge challenge, too, and she still cannot discuss any of the show's specifics.
“You have no idea,” she said. “It was the hardest secret I've ever had to keep in my life.”
Being a part of the show was a unique experience, Cannon said, adding that she made some good friends while competing.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I learned a lot, and it made me tough.”
Cannon is looking forward to seeing the show and sharing it with her friends, family, customers and more. She is hosting a private watch party for her friends and family, she said.
“It'll be fun to watch, and it'll be entertaining. I promise.”