Local colleges return to mandatory masking, Quad-City hospitalizations increase again

Melissa Vincent was walking across St. Ambrose University's campus Tuesday afternoon when she stopped and put a mask over her nose and mouth.
A 21-year-old senior, Vincent is one of the many students attending one of the Quad-Cities area's four colleges asked to mask up indoors as the delta-variant-fueled spread of COVID-19 has put Scott and Rock Island counties in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high risk of community transmission" category.
0:49 Watch Now: Genesis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen on how the latest COVID variant spread
St. Ambrose and the Eastern Iowa Community College campuses in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors. On the other side of the Mississippi River, Augustana College and Western Illinois University's Moline campus have adopted the same precaution.
Black Hawk College says on its website it is following CDC safety guidelines.
"I can't say I'm too concerned about having to wear a mask," Vincent said. "I don't care for it outside when it's hot, but we are just being asked to mask indoors to help protect each other."
Vincent said she hadn't been vaccinated.
"Honestly, I've just been waiting," she said. "I'm not against the vaccine, and I follow the rules with masking. If it was made mandatory here at St. Ambrose, I would do it. I've waited, but at the same time it's just not that big of a deal to me."
Vincent is not in the minority at St. Ambrose, where just 43% of students reported being fully vaccinated. That stands in sharp contrast to the university's employees, who are 75.51% vaccinated.
Survey returns at Augustana College indicated 94% of students are fully vaccinated or will be. That's up from 83% in May.
"At registration, the entire college community will be required to share their vaccination status — but vaccinations are not required," said Kirby Stockwell, Augustana's public relations specialist. "We hoped not to have to return to masking this fall, but we think in-person classrooms are important and students have been very supportive in our safety efforts."
While St. Ambrose's vaccination rate is low among students, Dean of Students Dr. Christopher Waugh said the masking policy has not created a backlash.
"Students have approached me and commented that it would be nice if we didn't have to return to masking," Waugh said. "I think, generally speaking, folks want to be helpful.
"I do think the students will help us continue to do what they can to keep the campus safe."
All students and staff at the Q-C area colleges who haven't been vaccinated will have their temperatures taken on a daily basis and will be required to report their status through online portals.
It is another way, representatives from the colleges said, to promote safety as the Q-C tries to weather the delta variant.
"We are very proud that for the last 18 months we have managed to provide a safe learning and working environment for our students and employees by following protocols and public health guidance," said Erin Snyder, chief communications officer for EICC. "The delta variant has changed things — but we hope following guidelines and encouraging vaccinations will allow us to have in-person classes."
Local hospitalizations, by the numbers
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers released Monday and Tuesday painted a stark picture of the delta variant's increasing spread through the area.
Genesis Health System offered detailed COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, reporting 27 total patients.
By age, Genesis reported one patient under the age of 20, two in the 20-to-29 group and one each in the 30-to-39, 40-to-49 and 50-to-59 groups. There were 11 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 60 and 69, while the 70-to-79 and 80-and-over age groups each accounted for five patients.
Genesis said its seven-day positivity rate was 12.58% Monday.
While Genesis offered detailed information on the age of hospitalized patients, UnityPoint Health-Trinity offered a detailed report on the vaccination status of those admitted.