When winter storms blow through, leaving even less sunlight to warm up the chilly Quad-Cities, there are some groups that do their best to warm people up by tickling their funny bones.

Comedy shows can be found in the area almost every weekend, giving people the chance to see local and touring artists. Here's a roundup of the best local links to laughs:

ComedySportz Quad Cities: One of 25 chapters around the world, this improv troupe is back in the Quad-Cities after a three-year hiatus, inviting audiences to choose who's the best in comedy team competitions. Groups of comedians battle it out through improvised scenes and sketches for audience approval and bragging rights, with a referee acting as emcee and handing out hilarious penalties for fouls, like when joke is too cringe. ComedySportz Quad Cities performs at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Tickets cost $15 and are available online.

Tomfoolery on Tremont: The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, regularly invites comedians to its stage for sold-out shows with Tomfoolery on Tremont. Hosted by local comedian Chris Schlichting, whose new comedy album "The Son of Tom and Geri" comes out online Feb. 17, artists from across the country will perform sets that have audiences in stitches. The next show with tickets still available is at 7 p.m. Feb. 26, and features L.A.-based comedian Andy Woodhull. Tickets cost $12 in advance and are available online.

G.I.T. Improv: Formerly known as Guys in Ties and a product of the original ComedySportz Quad Cities chapter, G.I.T. Improv is a nationally touring improv group that got its start in Rock Island. In addition to performing at theaters around the Midwest, G.I.T Improv holds training and works private parties. When not hosting workshops or performing at festivals, the all-ages entertainment group puts on a monthly show at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. The next performance is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.

Village Theatre Big Room Open Mic: The Village of East Davenport alights with laughter once a month during the Village Theatre Big Room Open Mic. The theater, located at 2113 11th St., invites anyone brave enough to try out their material on a crowd of fellow comedians and fans of the funnies, with the next open mic night taking place 7-10 p.m. Feb. 26. In addition to the monthly shows, the Village Theatre also hosts performances by local and touring comedians. Headliner Cori Stewart will take the stage for "50 First Jokes" with host Jake McDowell and performers Austin Ingels, Shayne Neubert, Matt Miller and Christian Hann 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets are $12.