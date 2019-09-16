{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Gardening for the Environment Quad-Cities and the Environmental Forum of Progressive Action for the Common Good announced a local rally as part of the Global Climate Strike. The rally is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Sept. 27 at 900 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

Local organizations ask the Quad-Cities to commit to working on improving water and air quality and making the area a green place to live, according to a news release.

A poster-making party will be held at 5 p.m. Friday on the deck at the west end of Freight House Market in Davenport. 

The Global Climate Strike was spearheaded internationally by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish student. There are strikes and rallies scheduled in more than 150 countries. 

