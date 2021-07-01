Local couple purchases Snowstar ski park, saves it from closing

Paintball, provided by local business Action Valley Paintball, will continue to operate at Snowstar, and the Harpers also decided to revive the park’s zip lines. “We just got [them] re-certified and ready to roll,” Jennifer said.

They are also in the process of installing an 18-hole disc golf course, one that Doug said the installer claims will be “one of the hardest courses in the Midwest” due to Snowstar’s rolling hills and trees. They plan to work with local business owners to bring disc golf tournaments to the course.

Jennifer and Doug are passionate about getting supplies for their new attractions from local businesses and partnering with business owners in the area on Snowstar’s new forays.

“We are firm believers in sharing our success with other businesses in the community and trying to work together," Jennifer said. "As small business owners ourselves it’s important for us to work together."

In addition to the new attractions, the couple is also working to host more events at the ski park’s roughly 79-acre location. “We were able to work with the Rock Island County Zoning, and we’re going to be able to have more outdoor activities now because of that,” Jennifer said.