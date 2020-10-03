 Skip to main content
Local COVID cases; Illinois reports more than 300,000 cases of COVID
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,253 since the pandemic began. Rock Island County also is reporting 85 deaths from the disease.

Scott County reported 45 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,281 with 29 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday that the state is now has confirmed 300,088 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 8,774 deaths. Illinois reported 2,442 new cases on Saturday.

Iowa officials reported 926 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state total of COVID-19 cases to 91,959, with 1,377 deaths.

