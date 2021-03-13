Local COVID numbers for Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,207,847 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 1,675 from Friday. There have been 20,924 reported COVID-related deaths in Illinois since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total of 370,253 positive test results since the pandemic began. Those test results can include false positives and multiple tests of individuals. This number includes 61,587 antigen tests that came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa as of Saturday is 284,463 since the pandemic began. Individuals whose antigen tests have come back positive for COVID-19 is 58,031. That brings the total of COVID positive individuals in Iowa to 342,494 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-related deaths in Iowa since the start of the pandemic stood at 5,633 on Saturday.

Iowa Health officials on Saturday also reported 18,581 positive COVID tests in Scott County since the pandemic began. There have been 216 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.