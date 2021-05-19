Local health officials address masking as total COVID-19 vaccinations near 115,000 in Quad-Cities

To mask or not to mask?
According to the CDC, local health care workers and public health officials, that is a question that should be faced only by individuals throughout the Quad-Cities who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Last week, the CDC told fully vaccinated people they could dispense with masks in public places. Then the Iowa Department of Public Health told parents it is a matter of "informed choice" whether or not their children wear masks in schools. The CDC, for its part, recommended all children attending school remained masked while in class for the remainder of the year.
Local public health officials tackled the subject during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"For many who are fully vaccinated, this mask guidance update is a huge sign that we are heading in a good direction. For some, this big change may be nerve-wracking — not because they love wearing a mask, but because it has been a long, hard, frightening year and they hesitate at so quickly removing such a huge layer of protection. Please be patient with one another. Recognize that not all who are vaccinated may be ready to unmask right away," Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said during the meeting. "The new guidance is still asking those who are not vaccinated, for what is likely a variety of reasons, to please keep wearing a mask and social distancing to continue doing your part."
Thoreson pleaded for understanding, noting some businesses and employers will still require masking and social distancing.
During the briefing Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig reminded parents children younger than 12 years old who are not vaccinated "... will need to take precautions, including wearing a well-fitting mask."
"It’s been a very long 14 months for everyone. Because so many Illinoisans 12 and older have been vaccinated, the number of new infections and positivity rates all across state are going down," Ludwig added. "We still have more cases than we’d like to see in Rock Island County, but we are making progress. Every person who gets vaccinated brings the goal of no more COVID-19 closer to reality."
Vaccination clinics, rates in the Q-C
The Rock Island County Health Department will operate its COVID-19 vaccination clinic through May 29 at the Camden Center in Milan. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No appointments are required, but people can preregister from links on richd.org or the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page. All preregistration slips will say 8 a.m., but that is not an appointment time — the clinic in Milan is 100% walk-in.
Beginning Wednesday, the Scott County Health Department will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine each weekday through its clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals 18 and older can walk in to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine. An ID is not required, and the vaccine is open to anyone age eligible, regardless of where they live.
According to information from the Iowa and Illinois departments of public health, 1,139 people became fully vaccinated in the Q-C since Monday — 803 in Scott County and another 336 in Rock Island County.
Since the start of vaccinations in mid-December of last year, information compiled from health officials in both state indicate 114,592 Q-C area residents are fully vaccinated — that's 36.2% of the Q-C's combined population of roughly 316,500 people.
Scott County has 70,065 fully vaccinated residents as of Wednesday, while Rock Island County's fully vaccinated population numbered 44,592.
COVID-19 death in the Q-C, new infections remain low
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the COVID-19 death of one person Wednesday, increasing the total number of deaths in the county tied to the virus to 243.
The death toll in Rock Island County remained 322.
Rock Island County saw an increase of 18 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, putting the total number of cases at 14,824. Scott County has an increase of 24 cases Wednesday, increasing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 21,537.