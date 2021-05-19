Local health officials address masking as total COVID-19 vaccinations near 115,000 in Quad-Cities

Last week, the CDC told fully vaccinated people they could dispense with masks in public places. Then the Iowa Department of Public Health told parents it is a matter of "informed choice" whether or not their children wear masks in schools. The CDC, for its part, recommended all children attending school remained masked while in class for the remainder of the year.

"For many who are fully vaccinated, this mask guidance update is a huge sign that we are heading in a good direction. For some, this big change may be nerve-wracking — not because they love wearing a mask, but because it has been a long, hard, frightening year and they hesitate at so quickly removing such a huge layer of protection. Please be patient with one another. Recognize that not all who are vaccinated may be ready to unmask right away," Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson said during the meeting. "The new guidance is still asking those who are not vaccinated, for what is likely a variety of reasons, to please keep wearing a mask and social distancing to continue doing your part."