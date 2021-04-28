Local health officials: Employers can play a key role in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 has reached a crossroad.

Continued vaccinations will offer more people greater protection from the full force of the virus and decrease the number of people who need to be hospitalized. And vaccination offers the hope the virus won't find unprotected hosts, offering an increased chance the virus will weaken and community spread will slow.

Quad-City health officials stressed during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing that more people will have to take the vaccination — and that employers can play a crucial role in encouraging, as well as facilitating, the vaccination of employees.

Two large Quad-Cities employers shared the strategies they followed in the effort to get shots in the arms of employees.

"Throughout the pandemic, we looked at our safety policies and set up standards for masking and social distancing," said Zach Waters, safety manager at John Deere's Davenport Works. "We were very excited when the vaccine became available. We have seen that our vaccinated employees feel much better about being in the workplace.

"It has really helped employees with pre-existing health issues."