Local health officials: Employers can play a key role in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 has reached a crossroad.
Continued vaccinations will offer more people greater protection from the full force of the virus and decrease the number of people who need to be hospitalized. And vaccination offers the hope the virus won't find unprotected hosts, offering an increased chance the virus will weaken and community spread will slow.
Quad-City health officials stressed during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing that more people will have to take the vaccination — and that employers can play a crucial role in encouraging, as well as facilitating, the vaccination of employees.
Two large Quad-Cities employers shared the strategies they followed in the effort to get shots in the arms of employees.
"Throughout the pandemic, we looked at our safety policies and set up standards for masking and social distancing," said Zach Waters, safety manager at John Deere's Davenport Works. "We were very excited when the vaccine became available. We have seen that our vaccinated employees feel much better about being in the workplace.
"It has really helped employees with pre-existing health issues."
Waters said Deere's Davenport works offered a one-day vaccination clinic March 12 and a one-day second-dose clinic April 1. He said between the clinic and workers seeking out their own vaccinations roughly 40% of Davenport Works' 1,490 employees and on-site contractors have opted to be vaccinated.
Trisha Taylor, the human resources for Sears Manufacturing, said roughly 30% of its 600 employees opted to get vaccinated. Taylor said Sears is exploring the possibility of offering a one-day vaccination clinic for employees.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department delivered the grim news of another COVID-19-related death Wednesday, a woman in her 80s. The number of deaths linked to the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic is 313.
The death toll in Scott County remained 238.
Nine new cases were reported Wednesday in Rock Island County, while the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 60 new cases in Scott County.
Rock Island County's total number of cases since March 2020 is now 14,262, while Scott County has confirmed 20,859 cases in the same span.
The test positivity rate in Scott County has dropped significantly in the last week. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county's rate at 6% Wednesday. The Scott County positivity rate was roughly double that 13 days ago.
The test positivity rate in Rock Island County has gone in the opposite direction — albeit at a slower pace. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the seven-day test positivity rate is 5.3%. The positivity rate in the county moved from just under 4% almost a month ago and reached 4.8% two weeks ago.
Rock Island County remains on the state's warning list for its weekly new case rate of 160 cases per 100,000 population — more than three times the threshold rate of 50 cases per 100,000.
Genesis Health System reported 22 COVID-19 patients Wednesday and a seven-day symptomatic positive rate of 6.48%
As of Tuesday, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 29 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.35%.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 49,023 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated — a rate of 28.3%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 38,668 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated — a rate of 26.95%.