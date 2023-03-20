East Moline Police Sgt. William "Billy" Lind received $30,000 from the Quad City Storm from money raised during First Responders night.

The Quad City Storm honored Lind during the Saturday, March 4th hockey game at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. He was honored for his service and bravery.

Lind was severely injured last October when he was attacked by a wanted man.

Lind has not returned to work as of yet and continues to be medically evaluated to see how his injures are healing, East Moline Police Chief Jeffrey Ramsey recently said.

"I know his family as well as us are extremely happy with where he is now, and we will see what the future holds as he continues to heal," Ramsey said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24th, Lind was attacked in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. Adrian Rogers, 52, has been charged.

Rogers was wanted on an arson charge out of Rock Island, where he is alleged to have set fire to an occupied home in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. About 20 minutes after the fire, he went to the East Moline Police Station, where he happened to speak with Lind.

An hour or so later, Lind learned that Rogers was wanted for the Rock Island fire.

Lind found Rogers on Morton Drive. Police say Rogers struck Lind on the head, causing severe injuries, including a skull fracture. Lind was left lying unconscious in or near the street. His body camera captured the attack.

The Quad City Storm returns to Vibrant Arena this Saturday, facing off against Peoria Rivermen.

There will be an autograph session, meet and greet and photo opportunities for fans pregame that features:

Quad City Mallard legends Kerry Toporowski

and Steve Gibson

and Steve Gibson Former Storm players Marcus Ortiz and Cody Walsh

The Colonial Cup—UHL Championship trophy won by the Mallards

The first 1,000 fans in the arena will receive a Shane Bennett bobblehead. Bennett is the Storm's all-time leading scorer and will be in the lineup for this weekend's games.

The Quad City Storm also will face off against the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria on Friday, March 24th and Sunday, March 26th.

Reporter Thomas Geyer contributed to this report.