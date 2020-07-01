Local horror TV show host Marlena Midnite to co-host Sunday live-stream panel

Local horror TV show host Marlena Midnite will co-host the Horror Host Live Stream Panel with actor and "Count Crowley" comic book creator David Dastmalchian at 7 p.m. central time Sunday, July 5, on the "Count Crowley" YouTube channel, at bit.ly/3dPl5ap

Midnite hosts the show "Midnite Mausoleum," which airs on WQAD and MyTV8-3.

The 30-minute panel is a virtual gathering of horror hosts from around the U.S., according to dailydead.com, and will discuss horror host history and more, and will feature Midnite, Dastmalchian as Dr. Fearless, and several special surprise appearances from the world of late-night horror, the site states.

After the panel, there will be a “Creature Feature Quarantine Watch Party” where everyone is welcome to live Tweet along to the Boris Karloff classic, which is streaming on Shudder.

For more information, visit the Midnite Mausoleum Facebook page, at facebook.com/midnitemausoleumtv.

