Local Ill. state senator launching 'Valentines for Seniors'

Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, has launched a “Valentines for Seniors” program, asking residents, churches and schools to write Valentine’s Day cards for senior citizens who reside in long term care facilities in an effort to lift their spirits.

Cards can be mailed to or dropped off at Anderson's district office, 1523 47th Ave., Moline. Those dropping off cards in person are asked to wear a mask.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once all the cards have been collected, Anderson will deliver them to seniors in the 36th Senate District.

"This past year has been hardest for our seniors," Anderson said in a release. "Those living in homes have had very little contact with loved ones due to COVID, leaving them feeling isolated and alone. It is my hope that residents can join me in bringing a little cheer to our seniors this Valentine’s Day. I want to let them know that we are thinking of them."

In addition, Anderson is hosting a contest, awarding a prize to the class that makes the most Valentine’s Day cards. All grades are welcome to participate in the "Card of Kindness" contest. The four classes that send in the most cards will receive a certificate directly from Anderson for a pizza from a local pizzeria.

Anderson will collect Valentine’s Day cards through Feb. 10.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.