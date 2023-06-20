Young people in the Illinois Quad-Cities can benefit from a special partnership between local libraries and MetroLink this summer.

MetroLink will waive bus fares for youth riders to Illinois Quad-Cities public libraries this season. The partnership is to encourage area youth to take part in the summer reading programs and events at the East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis libraries.

The partnership will allow children from 4 to 12 years to use a valid library card for fare when traveling to and from several library locations through July 31. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult and will have the fares waived when traveling to and from participating library branches. Riders must show a valid library card from the Moline, Rock Island, East Moline or Silvis library to claim the fare waiver.

Summer program for each library are as follows:

• Moline Public Library, "Discover Your Super Power Through Reading!" through July 29. For more information about the program or special events, visit molinelibrary.com/summerreading.

• East Moline Public Library, "Find Your Voice," through July 22. For more information about the program or special events, visit eastmolinelibrary.org.

• Rock Island Public Library, "Find Your Voice," through July 31. For more information about the program or special events, visit rockislandlibrary.org/posts/find-your-voice-summer-reading-events.

• Silvis Public Library, "Oceans of Possibilities," through July 31. For more information about the program or special events, visit silvislibrary.org/summer.php.

Metro bus routes are located near the following library locations:

• Moline Public Library: 3210 41st St.

• Rock Island Public Library: downtown Library, 401 19th St.; Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th St.; and Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road.

• East Moline Public Library: 745 16th Ave.

• Silvis Public Library: 806 1st Ave.

The summer reading programs and events are open to everyone.