Local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the state’s Region 2 that includes Rock Island, Henry, Knox, Mercer and Warrant counties, among others, has moved into Tier 1 mitigation, allowing for limited indoor dining.

State health officials said that the counties in Region 2 had met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 and into Tier 1 mitigation.

Also, the Rock Island County Health Department said the weekly drive-through vaccination clinics will be held for the foreseeable future on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan.

The clinics are dependent on weather and vaccine supply. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, health department staff will vaccinate healthcare workers in Phase 1A and residents age 65 and older and essential front line workers in Phase 1B. Traffic and lines could be significant. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is asking drivers not going to the clinic to avoid the area. Portable toilets will be available in the auto auction’s parking lot.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Sunday that there are 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,658 since the pandemic began. There have been 284 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.