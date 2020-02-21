Local jazz nonprofit becomes part of River Music Experience family of programs

"QCCT funding is a game-changer for our organization," said Danner. "It is one of the main reasons that we are now in a position to turn our attention toward the growth and development of the Quad-Cities regional music scene — and not just our own programs."

Valerie Davis, founder and director of Great Sounds Promotions, has provided workshops and jazz concerts to the Q-C community for 25 years and will continue to be heavily involved in the production of these events.

"This partnership means that I'll be able to focus on finding the right artists for the educational workshops and concerts, while the RME offers their expertise, financial stability, and administrative capacity to handle all the behind-the-scenes efforts." Davis said. "But I'll still be there to help all along the way."

Prior to each concert, Great Sounds provides a workshop that connects professional jazz musicians with students from local schools for a unique experience those students can't receive elsewhere. Both of these components will continue with RME's support, and will benefit from RME's strong network of schools and community groups, they said in the release.