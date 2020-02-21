Local jazz nonprofit becomes part of River Music Experience family of programs

Great Sounds Promotions, a local nonprofit that promotes music and music education in the community through jazz concerts and workshops, is officially joining the River Music Experience family of programs.
"Part of the RME's mission is to build up our entire music community, and we've done that by hosting Great Sounds Promotions workshops and concerts for years," RME executive director Tyson Danner said in a recent release. "But as our two organizations developed a deeper collaboration, we realized it was time to go beyond a simple partnership."
"By joining forces, we will have a greater impact on our community — and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about," he said.
Since its creation in 2004, RME has received financial support from a variety of regional funders, including the Bechtel Trusts, John Deere Foundation, Regional Development Authority, Scott County Regional Authority, and many others. RME is a funded partner of the Quad Cities Cultural Trust, which provides unrestricted operational funding.
"QCCT funding is a game-changer for our organization," said Danner. "It is one of the main reasons that we are now in a position to turn our attention toward the growth and development of the Quad-Cities regional music scene — and not just our own programs."
You have free articles remaining.
Valerie Davis, founder and director of Great Sounds Promotions, has provided workshops and jazz concerts to the Q-C community for 25 years and will continue to be heavily involved in the production of these events.
"This partnership means that I'll be able to focus on finding the right artists for the educational workshops and concerts, while the RME offers their expertise, financial stability, and administrative capacity to handle all the behind-the-scenes efforts." Davis said. "But I'll still be there to help all along the way."
Prior to each concert, Great Sounds provides a workshop that connects professional jazz musicians with students from local schools for a unique experience those students can't receive elsewhere. Both of these components will continue with RME's support, and will benefit from RME's strong network of schools and community groups, they said in the release.
RME reaches over 25,000 community members per year with education and outreach programs. Live performances in the Redstone Room and downtown Davenport courtyard reach around 12,000 annually.
The Smooth Jazz Series concerts and workshops will continue under Davis's leadership, with plans to expand the program to provide more jazz concerts and education throughout the year to all ages.
For more information about River Music Experience and Great Sounds Promotions, visit rivermusicexperience.org.