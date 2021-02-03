Local lawyer named to list of Illinois Super Lawyers

Dennis VanDerGinst, from VanDerGinst Law, P.C., Moline, has once again been named to the Super Lawyers' Illinois list. A well-respected attorney rating service, Super Lawyer's selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations, and the honor is bestowed on lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Each year, Super Lawyers selects attorneys from every state who have been evaluated on 12 indicators of achievement, including experience, scholarly lectures and writings, special licenses and certifications, and verdicts and settlements. The objective is to create a credible and comprehensive listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. The final list represents no more than 5 percent of lawyers in each state.