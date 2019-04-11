SPRINGFIELD – More than 60 percent of Illinois public school districts have a starting annua…

Senate OKs slightly different bill

A second bill raising the minimum annual salary for Illinois teachers to $40,000 found legislative success this week.

Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), passed on a 45-11 vote Thursday afternoon.

It would provide a five-year ramp to increasing Illinois’ minimum teacher salary, from just more than $32,000 in 2020-21 to $40,000 in the 2023-2024 school year.

The substance of the bill is the same as a House bill — HB 2078, sponsored by Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) — that passed earlier in the week.

But Manar’s bill was approved with an amendment the House version did not have, which directs a state review panel to figure out how Illinois’ most underfunded school districts can get extra state aid to comply with the minimum salary law.

— Capitol News Illinois