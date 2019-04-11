SPRINGFIELD — Teachers are one step closer to being paid more in Illinois, with $40,000 becoming the starting salary in a few years.
A bill co-sponsored by state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, sailed through the House Tuesday 79-31.
House bill 2078 will set teachers' salaries at a minimum of $32,076 beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. Pay will increase by $2,000 each year until reaching $40,000 by 2023.
"Better wages bring better teachers, and better teachers mean better schools," Halpin said in a release.
"Teachers have one of the most important jobs in our society, and they deserve to be paid like it," Halpin said. "A skilled teacher can foster their students’ interest in learning and create a class of kids who are prepared for college and even future careers. When we invest in good teachers, we are investing in the futures of every student they teach."
Republicans who opposed the bill include Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and Dan Swanson, R-Alpha.
McCombie said increasing teachers' pay will adversely affect school districts and increase property taxes.
"My record (has) been pretty clear; I am not supportive of any mandates, especially those that are unfunded," McCombie said. "I think school districts should keep local control. In my district, they are already at that pay rate.
"This will hurt property taxes," McCombie said. "It would just destroy property taxes."
The last time Illinois passed a law setting teacher pay was in 1980 when base salaries for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and 120 semester hours started at $10,000 a year.
By raising salaries, lawmakers hope the bill will also alleviate the teacher shortage across the state.
According to the Illinois Education Association, more than 1,400 teaching jobs remain unfilled in the state.
McCombie doesn't think a pay increase will matter.
"I don't think teachers get into the profession because they are looking at higher pay," she said. "It's a passion of theirs. We should be looking at the high cost of going to college and look at why people are not going into the profession. I don't know many teachers getting into the profession because of the pay; it's a calling.
"I think the intent is good, but the rural areas and downstate districts may see (district) consolidation and programs will be cut," McCombie said. "I think (the bill) will have a lot of unintended consequences."
The bill heads to the Senate next for approval where it is expected to pass and be signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.