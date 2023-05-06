What do an actor putting on a one-man play and a three-man punk rock band have in common? They all have taken up routes delivering letters and packages around the Quad-Cities.

Zach Pethoud and The Pivots band members Ryan Levsen, Curtis Rosing and Joe Verstraete will perform this weekend for their fellow postal carriers and the public after their shared background and profession brought them together.

Pethoud and The Pivots will take the stage 7 p.m. May 7 at the Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. The event is free, with Pethoud performing his one-man show first and The Pivots following. Pethoud said, because of the themes and subject matters discussed in the play, it is not suitable for young viewers.

"See what these postal workers do when they're not slinging mail," Pethoud said.

Levsen, Rosing and Pethoud grew up in the Quad-Cities and have made homes here, though none of them started out as letter carriers. Levsen worked at a skateboard and BMX shop in Moline; Rosing was an Infantry Team Leader in the U.S. Army; Pethoud had an office job in New York City. Verstraete worked with them until August 2022, then left the job to study court reporting.

After being laid off from his job, Pethoud said he and his wife decided to move back to the Quad-Cities, and he took the letter-carrier job. However, he missed the days when he had time to act and figured all he'd have time for with his work schedule was a one-man show. The one he picked is called "Harry Clarke," which follows a shy Midwesterner who adopts the persona of a confident Londoner.

"I just started learning it on the route. I made voice memos," Pethoud said. "I recorded each page five times … memo one would be page one. I'd read it five times; memo two would be page two, and I would just listen to it over and over and over."

After learning all 19 roles he'd need to take on for the play, Pethoud said, he worked with director Larry Ellis in New York City to put the show together. From there, he needed to find a way to put on and promote the show, and that's where the band came in.

The Pivots, named for when a letter carrier must take on part of another carrier's route, have been making music together since 2019. Both Levsen and Verstraete have been in other bands, but Rosing took up guitar and bass to join the group.

Each brings their own musical tastes to the band, Levsen said, but they generally stick to classic punk with some modern melodies and lyrics meant to amuse more than anything else. The group has produced one album and is working on more songs currently.

"We didn't take it too seriously," Levsen said. "We definitely leaned more into funny, conspiracy stuff."

The band had to take a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic when their jobs got much busier because of the increase in online shopping, but they came back together after about a year to rehearse and perform again.

"Since we're just a small band, this is a unique opportunity for us to play the junior theater," Rosing said. "I want to say that maybe we're the only punk band in history to play the Annie Wittenmyer (Complex). … I think that's something priceless in my life that I could get to do. It's a nice space. So I jumped at the opportunity, and I wanted to support my friend too and back his show, and I'm very interested to see the play."

Letter carriers Tanner Kossik and Brandon Hoskins are also involved in the show, handling stage managing and video projection, respectively.

The show is free, thanks to National Association of Letter Carriers 506, of which Pethoud is a member. The actor asked about funding the event during the last union meeting and received unanimous approval.

He's placed fliers around offices and hopes to see a good turnout from both his fellow letter carriers and the public.

"Tanner made an interesting suggestion the other day," Pethoud said. "He said, 'If this goes well this weekend, maybe … it can become an annual thing, maybe different people do different things, and it might be fun.'"

Added Levsen: "A postal variety show."