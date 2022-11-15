Local Municipalities ready to lay salt as winter weather begins

As winter weather begins in the Quad-Cities region, local municipalities are prepared with more than enough salt to make it through to January.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is predicting La Niña returning for the third consecutive winter. They are predicting that much of the Southeast will have a warmer-than-average winter, with much of the Northwest and Great Plains experiencing a cooler-than-average winter, with December through February expected to have wetter-than-average conditions.

The Farmers Almanac declared a frigid winter, calling the North Central region which includes Iowa, a "hibernation zone, glacial, snow-filled". The Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest region, which includes Illinois, were declared "unreasonably cold, snowy."

Moline

Public Works Director of Moline, Michael Doi, says the city has about 5,200 tons of salt stockpiled from last year and is ready to go.

Moline and Rock Island buy road salt through the State of Illinois, with both cities requesting 4,000 tons. The cities use a Joint Purchasing Contract through the state.

"Since we have bid 4,000 tons, we have to purchase at least 3,200 tons and can purchase up to 4,800 tons," Doi said.

Rock Island also has to purchase a minimum of 3,200 tons and a maximum of 4,800 tons.

Doi said they also use a BioMelt to pre-treat bare pavement, and it is effective to -40 F.

Rock Island

Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels said the city's salt storage dome is currently full of excess salt from last year's supply, leaving 3,500 tons of salt for winter weather through the remainder of 2022.

"We should have more than enough salt on hand to get us through the remainder of this and into 2023," Bartels said.

According to Bartels, the city uses on average about 3,500 to 4,000 tons of salt per year.

To prepare for winter weather, the city held a snow roadeo event, which was a day of training and competition among public works employees. The event was divided into three phases that included a written exam, an obstacle course, and a walk-around inspection of the vehicle. Scores were given in each phase, and the person with the highest score in each phase faced off in a final competition.

"The event focuses on preparedness, education, and safety," Bartels said.

Bettendorf

Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said the city currently has about 6,900 tons of salt on hand with the ability to order another 2,000 tons. Schmidt said the city had about 4,800 tons of salt stockpiled from the previous winter.

When it comes to buying, Schmidt said, he considers how much the salt dome can hold and how much is left over from the previous season.

"I like to stay somewhere between 8,000 to 9,000 tons of salt available for any given winter," he said.

Bettendorf purchases salt through the Iowa Department of Transportation. The process begins in June by notifying the Iowa Department of Transportation how much is needed prior to a bidding process. The salt is delivered in August.

Schmidt said Bettendorf also has a training period for staff, which takes place from early September to the end of October.

Davenport

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the city has more than 18,000 tons of salt on hand, which is a full stock that is winter-ready.

Last year, the city used about 8,370 tons of salt and 15,000 tons during the 2020-2021 season.

The city began installing plow blades and spreaders at the beginning of November, training, and replenishing the salt supply in preparation for winter weather.

Public works directors are encouraging people to stay at home if they do not need to travel during winter weather. It is especially important for those taking to the streets to keep a safe distance from plows and salt-throwing vehicles.