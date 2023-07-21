Dozens of musicians supply the background music for the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Their music creates an atmosphere that helps push runners along the ruggedly hilly course. The entertainment director for the QCTimes Bix 7, Chris Nelson, said about 25 groups will be along the 7-mile course and on the Prairie Farms Quick Bix course.

Performers will include the Quad City Ukelele Club, the United Township High School Drumline, a Barbershop Quartet from Heights of the Era, the Elvi, and several bands, ranging from country music to blues rock n' roll and karaoke.

"I think that will help kind of spur them (runners) on a little bit — give them a little energy," Nelson said. "It's just the atmosphere that we're trying to create is one of support, yet excitement, and we want everyone to have a good time."

Many who live along the course also throw house parties on race day and will have DJs set up with music pumping onto the course from speakers.

Nelson, who is a runner with QCTimes Bix 7 experience, said when he ran it with friends, they'd stop and dance a little bit, grab a Jell-O shot or two from those offering and enjoyed themselves.

The post-race party in the Quad-City Times parking lot will feature the Bix Biederbecke Jazz Society and the Chicago Cellar Boys.

"We are trying to showcase all sorts of music from all genres out on the course," Nelson said.

Some of the entertainment committed last year to playing on the course this year. He still is receiving and taking any volunteers who want to provide a source of entertainment on race day, which is Saturday, July 29.

Nelson begins assembling race-day entertainment in May and strives to have it figured out by the middle of July, he said. This is his second year as entertainment director.

Entertainment also will be offered throughout the week leading up the QCTimes Bix 7. The Heights of the Era festival will return to the Village of East Davenport on Friday, July 28. The festival will began at 1:30 p.m. with vintage melodies playing until 11 p.m. Tuba Skinny, a New Orleans-based jazz band touting over one million YouTube views and more than 100,000 album downloads, will be headlining. They are set to perform around 8:15 p.m.

The Pork Tornadoes will be teaming up with DaqFac, Kilkennys, Carriage Haus, and Mac Taverns Saturday, July 29 to perform at the Bix Mix at 7 p.m. They will perform outside of the DaqFaq at 303 W. 3rd Street in downtown Davenport.