 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
WHO’S NEWS

Local nonprofit leader receives national recognition

  • 0
Local nonprofit leader receives national recognition

Dougal Nelson, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland accepts the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award from Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA at the JA National Leadership Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dougal Nelson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland president and CEO was awarded the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award at the Junior Achievement National Leadership Conference held in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this month.

Nelson was one of five finalists in the nation for the award, which recognizes significant achievements and contributions of a first-time Junior Achievement USA area president with not less than two and not more than six years of service in their current position.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a member of the global JA network, has been serving young people in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas for 66 years, equipping them with the skillset and mindset to create sustainable businesses, find meaningful employment and build thriving communities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News