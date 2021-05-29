Local offices and facilities have altered schedules for holiday

The following places have announced altered schedules because of the Memorial Day holiday:

The City of Davenport will observe Memorial Day as a holiday on Monday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be picked up one day late all week; Friday, June 4, pickup will be on Saturday, June 5. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information. Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. Parks & Recreation administrative offices and The River’s Edge will be closed. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed. Compost Facility will be closed. CitiBus service will not be provided.

Bettendorf City Hall will be closed on Monday in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.

There will be no garbage collection services on Monday. All collection services including garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky waste will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, June 5. Transit will not operate on Memorial Day. Life Fitness Center, Family Museum, and Bettendorf Public Library will be closed.