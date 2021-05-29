Local offices and facilities have altered schedules for holiday

The following places have announced altered schedules because of the Memorial Day holiday:
The City of Davenport will observe Memorial Day as a holiday on Monday.
Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be picked up one day late all week; Friday, June 4, pickup will be on Saturday, June 5. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule and more information. Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. Parks & Recreation administrative offices and The River’s Edge will be closed. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. RiverCenter Administrative Office and the Adler Theatre box office will be closed. Compost Facility will be closed. CitiBus service will not be provided.
Bettendorf City Hall will be closed on Monday in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.
There will be no garbage collection services on Monday. All collection services including garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky waste will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, June 5. Transit will not operate on Memorial Day. Life Fitness Center, Family Museum, and Bettendorf Public Library will be closed.
Rock Island Public Library locations and bookmobile routes will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. During the holiday, digital content and research will still be available at www.rockislandlibrary.org, along with Beanstack summer reading registration. Summer kicks into full technicolor glory June 1 with the start of the Reading Colors Your World summer programs for all ages.
Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday. Facilities closed include:
Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
• Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport
• Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
• Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport
City of Rock Island refuse, recycling and yard waste collection will be one day late all week during the week of the Memorial Day holiday.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Memorial Day.
City of Moline offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday. Garbage and recycling will be collected one day late all week. All city offices will resume regular business hours, Tuesday.
Metro Bus Schedule for Memorial Day: In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, Metro fixed-route and paratransit service will not operate on Monday. Regular service will resume on Tuesday.
The MetroLINK office will also be closed on May 31.
Channel Cat service will begin on Saturday and will operate on Memorial Day. Visit www.metroqc.com/channelcat to download a schedule. For more information, call 309-788-3360 or visit metroqc.com.
Secretary of State Offices closed for Memorial Day: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a:
• Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday.
All offices and Driver Services facilities will be open for business on Tuesday.