Local officials: Coronavirus has yet to affect Quad-City businesses and tourism

That's partly because the airport doesn’t have any direct international flights. The airport has been operating under its usual guidelines for flu season, she said. That means a daily cleaning of airplanes.

Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications, said Tuesday afternoon that the grocery chain is limiting travel of employees and of any suppliers seeking meetings that can be done by phone or webinar instead. That is in effect for March and April.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it was recommending Iowans returning from six countries voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days. Those countries are China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

The policy laid out to store managers and workers is that if a worker travels to one of those six countries, that employee has to stay away from work for 14 days.

Hy-Vee officials and store managers are “working with our employees to see if they can work remotely, or if they can use paid time off, vacation days” to ensure they can still earn a paycheck, Potthoff said.