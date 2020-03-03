Local officials: Coronavirus has yet to affect Quad-City businesses and tourism

Area officials are monitoring how coronavirus may affect events and everyday business in the Quad-Cities.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said no events have been canceled.
“We’ve got a few events over the upcoming several weeks, and certainly we’re going to monitor the situation, but right now we are still planning and operationalizing the events we are involved with until we hear otherwise,” Herrell said Tuesday.
“There are no plans to cancel anything. It’s obviously a very serious thing and a substantive issue. It’s affecting the travel and tourism industry worldwide, but from a Quad-Cities perspective, we are still operating and doing the things we need to do to promote visiting” here.
A joint statement from Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce released Tuesday afternoon said the two organizations are welcoming "visitors and encouraging Quad-Citizens to continue to visit our businesses, shop local, dine and drink at our establishments, and go to events.
"Local businesses, attractions, event venues, retailers, restaurants and hotels are all open for business, and are welcoming visitors and our Quad-Citizens."
Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager at the Quad City International Airport, said Tuesday afternoon that the virus has so far not affected the Moline airport.
That's partly because the airport doesn’t have any direct international flights. The airport has been operating under its usual guidelines for flu season, she said. That means a daily cleaning of airplanes.
Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications, said Tuesday afternoon that the grocery chain is limiting travel of employees and of any suppliers seeking meetings that can be done by phone or webinar instead. That is in effect for March and April.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it was recommending Iowans returning from six countries voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days. Those countries are China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
The policy laid out to store managers and workers is that if a worker travels to one of those six countries, that employee has to stay away from work for 14 days.
You have free articles remaining.
Hy-Vee officials and store managers are “working with our employees to see if they can work remotely, or if they can use paid time off, vacation days” to ensure they can still earn a paycheck, Potthoff said.
In regard to the virus having a direct impact on Hy-Vee, Potthoff said there has been a strong demand for hand sanitizers, which are continually being reordered and restocked. Also employees will be “disinfecting on a regular basis. Customers are definitely going to be seeing that in our stores,” she said.
Joe Payne, IMEG’s communications manager, said Tuesday that the Rock Island-based engineering firm has shared information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with its employees in all of IMEG’s offices.
The engineering firm has offices throughout the Midwest and the west and southwest sections of the country and does work nationwide.
The CDC information distributed to IMEG workers included what coronavirus is, “how to avoid it, what the symptoms are and what you should do in case you may have contracted it. We have nobody in any of our offices that has contracted it, but we want everyone to be aware of all the information the government has provided,” Payne said.
Payne said IMEG has requested employees postpone travel, if possible, for the time being. The engineering firm also has the ability to allow employees to work remotely if a worker contracts the flu or another illness.
Meanwhile, Deere & Co. has begun to slowly bring its Chinese operations back online. The Moline-based manufacturer temporarily closed its facilities in China last month in reaction to the spread of the virus.
Deere is working with Chinese municipal officials to reopen facilities, a Deere spokesman said last week.
Herrell also said he hasn’t heard of “any adverse impacts on the Quad-Cities” from local clients.
As of Tuesday afternoon, planned events will go on as scheduled in the Quad-Cities, Herrell said. That includes next week’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
“I don’t want to say we’re ahead of it, but I do want to say we’re doing everything within our power to understand it, and that we are communicative with our community, and right now that’s where we are,” Herrell said.
“We’re not seeing people make a decision, at least from an event perspective, to not visit the Quad-Cities.”