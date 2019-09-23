A Davenport couple and Mel Foster Realtor Pieter Hanson, of Coal Valley, will be featured on an episode of HGTV's “House Hunters” at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The episode, "Dueling in Davenport,” features a couple looking for a home that's more functional than their condominium.
“It was a very interesting experience. I would do it again,” Hanson said Monday.
His clients, which he cannot name because of a confidentiality contract with the show, asked whether Hanson would be willing to be on the show if they applied. After they were selected and an online conference was held with the producers, a production crew arrived in March.
The episode revolves around one wanting a single-family house but the other seeks a maintenance-free lifestyle that comes with condo living.
You have free articles remaining.
“The (house-hunting) process is identical. Everything’s the same except there’s a film crew following you. There was no script,” Hanson said.
Hanson, 53, of Coal Valley, has been a Realtor for 13 years. He also owns Mulligan's Valley Pub, Coal Valley.
The couple is happily settled into a spot they like, he said.
For more information about House Hunters, go to https://www.hgtv.com/shows/house-hunters
Hanson's website is https://www.pieterhanson.com/.