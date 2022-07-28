Local resident earns rank of Eagle Scout

Ethan Belby, a member of Boy Scout Troop 7, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Davenport, has earned the Boy Scouts' highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Belby, 18, is a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School.

On his way to earning the rank of Eagle Scout, he completed 28 merit badges. He also served as leader of the Hill Patrol, troop bugler and completed a 10-day trek at the Philmont Ranch High Adventure Camp in New Mexico.

Belby is a member of the Order of the Arrow and waterfront instructor at Camp Loud Thunder. His scoutmasters were Rob Nelson, Tom Ervin and the late Dave Hill.

For his project, he organized and directed improvements to the church picnic grounds at First Presbyterian. He poured a cement pad for the dumpster, filled a low spot with topsoil and planted grass, pruned a large shade tree and planted perennial flowers and grasses along a cleaned-up fence line.

Belby will be recognized at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor to be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at First Presbyterian Church of Davenport.