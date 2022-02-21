 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local teacher earns grant

Davenport Central High School science teacher Dave Kissack was recently named a recipient of a Vernier Software and Technology 40th anniversary grant.

Selected from more than 800 submissions, the 40 winners represent a range of grade levels and geographic regions nationwide.

All the grantees were chosen by a volunteer selection committee, which consisted of current science and STEM educators, consultants and members of the Vernier tech support team who are former educators.

Each awardee will receive $1,000 in Vernier data-collection technology of their choosing, a one-year subscription to Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro and three hours of virtual professional development to further support their teaching.

To learn more about the recipients and the grants, visit www.vernier.com/40years.

