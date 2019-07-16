{{featured_button_text}}
Captain Ernie

Ernest Christopher Memos

Captain Ernie, the local television host who brought joy to thousands of Quad-Cities kids, has died.

Ernest Christopher Memos,  known lovingly as Captain Ernie, died Sunday in his Florida home. He was 86. His death was confirmed by his son, Zack Memos ,in a Facebook response.

Ernie Memos, who went by his stage name, Ernie Mims, hosted the wildly popular Cap'n Ernie's Show Boat, from 1964 to 1974. The show aired on station WOC-TV-6.

"He just received a clean bill of health,'' Zack Memos wrote. 

