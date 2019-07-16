Captain Ernie, the local television host who brought joy to thousands of Quad-Cities kids, has died.
Ernest Christopher Memos, known lovingly as Captain Ernie, died Sunday in his Florida home. He was 86. His death was confirmed by his son, Zack Memos ,in a Facebook response.
Ernie Memos, who went by his stage name, Ernie Mims, hosted the wildly popular Cap'n Ernie's Show Boat, from 1964 to 1974. The show aired on station WOC-TV-6.
"He just received a clean bill of health,'' Zack Memos wrote.
Captain Ernie
WLLR radio host Bo J. Spates
Matt Hammill returns to Q-C at KWQC
BIG NEWS! Matt Hammill has returned to the Quad Cities and will join Morgan, Kevin, Jenna and Emily on QCT! https://t.co/TefynBnBDY— KWQC-TV6 News (@kwqcnews) January 25, 2019
John David
Eric Sorensen
Bailey Deitz
Gabriella Rusk
Taylor Graham
James Stratton
Chris Minor
Gary Metivier
Emma Hogg
I am humbled to work with such amazing people! Thank you @KWQCMorgan, @DavidNelsonNews, @wxphelps and EVERYONE behind the scenes for the kind words this morning. You all made waking up at 3 a.m. actually fun! 😊 My last story on @kwqcnews will be tonight. pic.twitter.com/kLjVkg6hJy— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) June 6, 2018
Jesyka Dereta
The worst part of the broadcast news industry is having to say goodbye when friends move. People say they watch our team because it seems like we are all good friends.— EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) June 1, 2018
Damn right.
Good luck in South Florida, Jesyka Dereta! We will miss you so much. pic.twitter.com/bP05heek9d
Ashley Holden
Final day on QC Today Weekend...tune-in for some highlights from me and @chayneswx! #bittersweet #imnotcryingyourecrying pic.twitter.com/eu840adF8k— KWQC Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 27, 2018
Christina Hepner
On my last day at WQAD I think it’s time to tell you where I’m going....— Christina Hepner (@ChristinaHepner) March 16, 2018
Duke and I are headed to... TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan! I’ve accepted a position with UpNorthLive as the Evening Anchor for ABC 29 & 8. I’m so thankful for this new opportunity to learn and grow as an anchor. pic.twitter.com/uDdo118TWg
Joey Donia
Today is my last day at @kwqcnews! It was such an honor to work here with so many wonderful people. I will miss you all dearly! I’m moving to Florida to pursue other opportunities. Farewell Quad Cities! pic.twitter.com/UeTlJXzQvE— Joey Donia (@JoeyDonia) March 16, 2018