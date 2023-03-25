As social policies affecting young people move through the Iowa statehouse, one Quad-Cities organization is encouraging them to make their voices heard.

One Human Family QCA and the Coalition for a More Just Iowa are offering young Iowans the chance to win cash for using videos to speak out about progressive issues in the state, including women's rights, support for the LGBTQ+ community and funding public education.

"I think those issues do matter to our youth, but there's been a fundamental disconnect," said One Human Family QCA Co-Chair Rich Hendricks. "And so we want to try to encourage young people to get involved in in the process and make their voices heard."

Iowans age 26 and younger can enter the contest to win $300 by creating a short-form video that touches on topics, including increased funding for public education, valuing human rights over gun rights, recognizing the need for Iowa to be welcoming to immigrants and protecting refugee rights, women's reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights.

The video must be posted to YouTube or social media with the hashtag #whatsupwithiowa, with a link sent to Hendricks at richdhendricks@msn.com. Contest participants should submit their videos by April 15, then the five best and most-watched pieces will be chosen and their creators awarded the cash prizes.

Anyone is welcome to create a video, Hendricks said, but only participants 26 and younger are eligible to win money.

There have been a few videos entered so far, Hendricks said, touching on topics of gun control and LGBTQ+ rights. The goal of the video series is to draw attention to Iowa's government, which he said has become increasingly reactionary and authoritarian, moving through policies that strip people's rights and promote discrimination.

He hopes it will grow large enough to garner national publicity.

"It's time for us to be heard and make our voices known, maybe in new and different ways, since they're not listening and they're not doing what's right for Iowans," Hendricks said. "We need to come up with creative ways to counter that, and the video contest is one attempt in trying to do that."