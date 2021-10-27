Lock and Dam 14 riverfront walkway to remain closed until February

STAFF
The public walkway at Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley will be closed through late February during construction, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said Wednesday.
They said construction has been delayed is due to material shortages.
Smith’s Island and the Locks and Dam 14 viewing area remains availablethrough an alternative route for pedestrians, signs direct people to the route.
Public parking in the gravel lot is limited by construction activity.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.