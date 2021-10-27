 Skip to main content
Lock and Dam 14 riverfront walkway to remain closed until February
Lock and Dam 14 riverfront walkway to remain closed until February

020421-qc-nws-lock-001

The view of the dewatered Lock & Dam 14 is seen during a tour lead by the U.S. Corps of Engineers Thursday, Feb. 3, 2021, in LeClaire. Lock 14 was dewatered to undergo routine winter maintenance. Each lock and dam is scheduled for rehabilitative work every 15-20 years.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The public walkway at Lock and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley will be closed through late February during construction, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said Wednesday.

They said construction has been delayed is due to material shortages.

Smith’s Island and the Locks and Dam 14 viewing area remains availablethrough an alternative route for pedestrians, signs direct people to the route. 

Public parking in the gravel lot is limited by construction activity.

