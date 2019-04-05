The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says high water on the Mississippi means Lock and Dam 15 will be closed by Saturday.
Allen Marshall, spokesperson for the Rock Island District – Army Corps of Engineers said that means commercial traffic, such as barges, must stop and wait for the river to recede.
Water traffic uses the lock chamber to go from one pool – water in between each dam - to the next, Marshall said.
The Mississippi River measured 19.9 feet at Rock Island Friday morning, and it is near 20.5 feet that locking must stop at the site near the Rock Island Arsenal.
The river is expected to crest in Rock Island at around 20.4 feet on Sunday.
“Each lock is different as far as what flood stage triggers closure,” Marshall said. “High water creates too much stress on the gates to open and shut to bring vessels in. It’s no longer safe to operate the locks.”
The high flow of water and the amount of water creates stress on the gates as they open and close, he said.
The Rock Island District Mississippi River waterway is 313.9 miles long and has 12 locks along the waterway. All but one - Lock and Dam 19 at Keokuk, Iowa - will be closed, Marshall said.
Once the locks re-open, barges will be moved through as safely and quickly as possible, with emphasis on safety, Marshall said.
The Rock Island District's waterway navigation system is the second longest of any corps district in the nation.
In the meantime, the Quad-Cities can expect more rain, but not enough to make a difference in flood levels.
David Sheets, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said river morning levels were:
Mississippi River: 19.9 feet, with flood stage at 15. The river is expected to rise, with a forecast of 20.4 feet on Sunday. It should begin to fall Monday night.
Rock River at Moline: 11.6 feet and steady. The flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock levels will continue to fall.
Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Below flood stage, 8.5 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet.
Saturday will be dry and warmer, with a high around 70, Sheets said. There’s a chance of rain moving in Saturday night, with showers again Sunday and Sunday night.
“The rainfall we’re expecting this weekend, less than quarter of an inch, should not impact any of the rivers,” he said.