 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loebsack announces grant to Davenport company to expand ethanol sales
topical alert top story

Loebsack announces grant to Davenport company to expand ethanol sales

{{featured_button_text}}

Democratic Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack on Friday announced a Davenport company will receive a grant to invest in infrastructure to expand the sale and use of biofuels, including E15.

R.A.M., Inc. will receive a grant for $130,634 to replace six dispensers and three storage tanks at two fueling stations in Iowa, Loebsack's office announced.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 874,404 gallons a year.

The funding comes from the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

Reif Oil Company in Burlington also will receive grant funding, according to a press release.

“I am pleased these local Iowa companies have received this important funding to help expand the use and sale of biofuels, including E15." Loebsack said in a news release. "In order to expand consumer choice at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, and stimulate economic development throughout the country." 

Dave Loebsack

Dave Loebsack
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
Local News

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

  • Updated

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Davenport mayor Mike Matson speaks during the dedication ceremony for Gabe’s Play Village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News