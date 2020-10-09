Loebsack announces grant to Davenport company to expand ethanol sales

Democratic Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack on Friday announced a Davenport company will receive a grant to invest in infrastructure to expand the sale and use of biofuels, including E15.
R.A.M., Inc. will receive a grant for $130,634 to replace six dispensers and three storage tanks at two fueling stations in Iowa, Loebsack's office announced.
Support Local Journalism
The project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 874,404 gallons a year.
The funding comes from the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.
Reif Oil Company in Burlington also will receive grant funding, according to a press release.
“I am pleased these local Iowa companies have received this important funding to help expand the use and sale of biofuels, including E15." Loebsack said in a news release. "In order to expand consumer choice at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, and stimulate economic development throughout the country."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.