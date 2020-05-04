Loebsack applauds AmeriCorps investment in City of Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, on Monday applauded the release of funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service’s (CNCS) AmeriCorps Grant program, including an initiative to help students in Davenport schools.

The competitive grants will help support about 140 AmeriCorps members in organizations in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

Loebsack has been a longtime supporter of the CNCS and has advocated for robust funding of its initiatives.

“As Iowans know firsthand, AmeriCorps members are an indispensable resource for the communities and individuals they serve,” said Loebsack in a news release. “We are fortunate here in Iowa where civic engagement and a sense of community are the norm. I am proud to support AmeriCorps and other initiatives that truly make a difference in our communities. I congratulate the organizations for receiving these grants and thank all who have answered the call to serve others.”

The City of Davenport will receive $498,783. The city has proposed 103 AmeriCorps members to serve at community and local-government sites to improve the graduation rate of Davenport. By serving in programs and activities at Big Brothers Big Sisters, Davenport Community Schools, Stepping Stones, Davenport Parks and Recreation, Davenport Public Library, Girl Scouts, The Putnam Museum and other organizations focused on educational experiences such as interactive STEAM activities, building relationships, and interactive educational programs, the AmeriCorps members will help increase attendance rates, job readiness, and reading proficiency, and decrease high-risk behaviors for students in Davenport schools. Also, the AmeriCorps members will leverage an additional 200 volunteers to support educational mentoring with youth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.