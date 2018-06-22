Canada, Iowa's largest trading partner, should be permanently exempt from the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum, the state's lone Democratic congressman said Friday.
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, urged Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, to permanently exempt Canada from the tariffs.
Canada, along with Mexico and the European Union, initially were exempt from the tariffs on steel and aluminum, which were announced in March. But the exemption has expired.
The duties, along with the administration's threats to impose tariffs on imported automobiles, has rattled U.S. relations with Canada, as it has with other allies. Canada has threatened retaliation.
In a letter to Lighthizer on Friday, Loebsack said this could hurt Iowa's economy.
"These tit for tat trade actions between the U.S. and Canada put Iowans at risk and could have massive economic impacts in my home state," Loebsack said.
Iowa sent more than $4 billion in goods to Canada in 2017, nearly a third of its overall international trade, Loebsack said.
The administration has cited national security reasons for the steel and aluminum tariffs, but Loebsack added in the letter, "I cannot understand what national security threat Canada poses to the United States in this case."
Trump administration officials say it's important to U.S. national security that steel and aluminum manufacturers are healthy.
President Trump also made a new threat Friday over Twitter to impose duties on European Union automobiles.