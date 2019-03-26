Try 3 months for $3

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, will continue his Coffee With Your Congressman Tour on Saturday, March 30, with stops in Clinton, Eldridge and Davenport.

Loebsack will be available to discuss issues of concern one-on-one with constituents as well as answer questions and provide casework assistance.

The Saturday events will be: 10:30 a.m., Homers Deli/Sweetheart Bakery, 241 Main Ave, Clinton; 12:15 p.m., Happy Joe's, 350 LeClaire Road, Eldridge; and 1:45 p.m., Downtown Deli, 310 N. Main St., Davenport.

Last year, Loebsack held 25 Coffee with your Congressman stops throughout Iowa’s Second District. All tour stops are open to the public.

