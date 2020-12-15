Loebsack presents service medals to family of Davenport Veteran

Retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, on Tuesday presented service medals to the family of a Davenport veteran for his service in the Korean War.
Support Local Journalism
Loebsack's office secured service medals on behalf of Catherine Moneysmith earned by her father, Robert Fauser, who died in 2007.
Fauser was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, United Nations Medal for Service in Korea, the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star and the National Defense Service Medal.
"I strongly believe that we have a moral responsibility to stand behind those who have stood up and fought for us," Loebsack said in a press release. "This is true for both those who wear our uniform today as well as for the veterans of past generations and past wars. I am honored to have worked every day on behalf of Iowa veterans like Mr. Fauser to ensure they receive the dignity and respect they deserve. I am pleased that Catherine now has the medals that her father earned.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.