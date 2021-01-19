Long lines at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan

Rich and Sally Qualmann have spent all Tuesday morning in their Ford Equinox.

The couple are not on a trip. They are on a one-mile stretch of 10th Avenue in Milan hoping there is enough COVID-19 vaccine left when they reach the Greater Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where Rock Island County health officials are holding its first vaccination clinic open to county residents ages 65 or older.

Illinois moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Monday

“We knew there would be a line, but I didn’t know it would be like this,” the 73-year-old Rich said. “Honestly, we wouldn’t be doing much else.

But we are hopeful.”

The Qualmanns moved just over a quarter mile in an hour and 45 minutes. They are hoping to be among the first people over the age of 65 to be vaccinated.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday health officials released a statement advising health care workers and individuals over the age of 65 to not come because they line already exceeded vaccine supply.

The Rock Island Sheriff’s Department asked drivers to avoid the area. The vaccine site is located at 4015 78th Avenue and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock Island Health Department COO Janet Hill warned some people in line may not be able to get COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday since there are so many ahead of them.

