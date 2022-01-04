Long lines, disruptive behaviors at COVID-19 testing at Genesis West

A long line of cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles snaked through the Genesis West drive-through, COVID-19 testing clinic Tuesday morning. The line was so long, in fact, it stretched 10 cars deep onto West Lombard Street.
The scene was a replay of Monday, when more than 400 people were tested. Demand for COVID-19 tests has escalated as the holidays come to a close, kids return to school, and the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.
The strain on health care systems throughout the Quad-Cities has escalated, too. And according to a statement issued Tuesday by Genesis Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Andersen, the strain is starting to show.
"Our Lombard Street COVID-19 testing site in Davenport on Monday cared for more than 400 patients, who experienced exceedingly long lines and wait times reaching up to three hours," Andersen said in a news release. "This was a similar experience for those patients seeking care from our Genesis Emergency Departments and Convenient Cares. Our current volumes are exceeding any we have experienced throughout this pandemic. Our seven-day symptomatic positivity rate at Genesis also has reached a historic level at nearly 40%."
Andersen said Monday's testing efforts were marred by what he called "disappointing behavior."
"Unfortunately with these long waits, we are experiencing disappointing behavior from a few community members who have been disruptive with our staff. We entered this pandemic as health care heroes, and this week our staff has endured being yelled at, foul language and even physical aggression," Andersen said. "We will not tolerate this disruptive behavior from patients and family members. We ask the community to please be kind to one another, and remember that we have to be in this together as we try to get through the challenges of this pandemic."
Andersen stressed the Genesis testing site is only for those who have a provider order. And he repeated the plea for people to follow basic safety suggestions.
"Our message to the public continues to be get vaccinated or boosted, wear your mask, social distance, and stay home if you are sick. If you need care, please contact your primary care provider first unless needing immediate emergency care," Andersen said.