A white satin wedding dress with lace and pearl beading hangs on a side wall. Fold it into a plastic grocery bag, and it's yours for $1.
Such are the bargains you'll find these days at what may be the Quad-Cities' longest-running resale operation — the King's Daughters Thrift Shop in Moline — that is going out of business on Wednesday.
The shop opened in 1927 and has operated at several locations before settling in the 1960s in a street-level commercial space in the Berglund Building at 1321 5th Ave., Terry Iams, a King's Daughter officer, said. That's nearly 92 years.
King's Daughters, now the International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons, is a nonprofit, interdenominational Christian service organization incorporated in 1888 in Chautauqua, New York, where it is headquartered, Iams said. The "king" refers to God.
The first Quad-City group was organized by Katherine Deere Butterworth, John Deere's granddaughter, Iams said.
Everyone who works in the store is strictly a volunteer, with all proceeds going to charity, including scholarships for nursing students at Trinity-Unity Point and Black Hawk College.
"People like to donate here because no CEO is getting a big salary," long-time volunteer Sue Lingris said earlier this week as she helped with sales in the rapidly emptying store. "After we pay the heat and light, everything goes to scholarships."
But it is the "volunteer" aspect that forced the decision about two months ago to close the store, Iams said. As membership in King's Daughters has declined — an experience shared by many long-time clubs and organizations — the group has found it increasingly difficult to muster enough volunteers to cover the shifts. And with a certain percentage of members leaving the Quad-Cities in winter for Florida, Arizona and Texas, the decision became inevitable.
As Iams said, "It's hard to get people to work for free."
Clearance sales began three weeks ago with the store so jam-packed with merchandise that customers had a difficult time walking through, Lingris said. By now, the selection is pretty picked over. Even so, numerous racks of clothing remain — men's, women's and children — and miscellaneous items such as books, board games, dishes, lamps and a few chairs.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pearla Hernandez, a St. Ambrose University student, was having a great time trying on suit jackets and blazers. She's a long-time "thrifter" and is "always on the hunt for good quality," she said, gesturing toward a small pile of "keepers."
"I mean, just look, it's wool. Can you imagine? These could easily be $100 a jacket. And what a timeless piece," she said, referring to a gray jacket with a "Made in U.S.A." label.
Because the store has been in business for so long, some customers are fourth-generation, and the women who volunteer there will miss them and the camaraderie of working with other members of their circle, Lingris said.
"Some of our customers are real melancholy about it," she said of the closing.
People came in looking for different things. For many, it was clothing. One long-time customer bought all her children's clothing there and stashed away the money she saved into their college funds.
Monday was always a big day for collectors to swoop through because new merchandise was set out on Saturday, Lingris said.
"People who came here frequently got to know each other, and we got to know what they were looking for," Lingris said. "We'd take their number and call them if we got something in.
"Certain people were looking for Pyrex" and another customer was always on the hunt for Boyds Bears, she said.
Others sought items to use in craft projects, or scouted for wool sweaters to refashion into mittens or — especially since the advent of eBay — picked out items they could resell for more online or at a consignment shop.
But closing is not entirely sad in that the store's mission to help others is being picked up by other groups and organizations. "Churches are giving away clothing," Iams said. "Many other places are meeting the needs."
And nowadays there are many more resale and thrift shops than when King's Daughters first opened.
The store is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and is closed Friday and Sunday. The last official day will be Wednesday, but only "if we have business," Iams said.
Meanwhile, St. Ambrose student Herandez was happy with her $1 purchase of four jackets, two belts and a camisole. As an afterthought, she asked whether the store still had any buttons.
"Oh, those went a long time ago," Lingris said.