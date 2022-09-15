Longtime chemist at Rock Island Water Treatment Plant to retire after three decades

A longtime chemist with the city of Rock Island is testing the water one last time.

Sandy O'Neill, a chemist at the Rock Island Water Treatment Plant, is retiring Friday after 34 years.

"I could have retired four years ago," O'Neill said. "But then when the time came (I) was like, I'm not ready."

Before O'Neill took her chemist job for the city, she was with the Rock Island County Health Department for about 10 years, working on special projects for a year and then as a registered environmental sanitation worker. Feeling as if there was no opportunity for advancement left, she was ready for a change of pace.

O'Neill said she was looking through the paper one day and saw an opening for a laboratory technician with the city water plant. She applied, got the job and the rest was history.

She split her time between the water and sewer labs. In the mornings she would test sewage and then switch labs in the afternoon to test water.

After about eight months as a lab technician, she became a chemist.

"It was just sort of being in the right place at the right time," said O'Neill, who went to Black Hawk College for two years before she transferred to Illinois State University, where she majored in biology.

When working in the lab, O'Neill tests the samples she has gathered from the distribution center to make sure the water is safe for use.

Tests will differ, and certain ones are performed weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually. Samples are collected on a routine basis and about 40 samples are taken from the field and tested per month.

O'Neill tests samples from the river each day.

"We don't do anything to change it, but it's something we monitor because it can be an indicator of changes in the river," she said. "It's something we check every day and report to the EPA."

She is also required to follow regulations and report back to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health, since IDPH certifies the lab.