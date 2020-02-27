Longtime Circa lobby host 'Jonesy" recalled as fun-loving, welcoming presence

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse and the area theater community are mourning the loss of Ed “Jonesy” Jones, a longtime dinner-theater institution who died at 92 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Jones was a jovial lobby host for over 23 years at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in downtown Rock Island, retiring in January 2014.

“Always in the lobby with a new costume for every show and a joke for everyone who walked in the door,” Circa said in a tribute e-mail Thursday. “We love you and are going to miss you, Jonesy!”

The theater quoted him: “It’s always fun to do comedy, to make people laugh. That’s what it’s all about. Life is to be enjoyed. You’re only put on this earth for so long, so you’ve got to enjoy it. That’s what I’m doing. I’m lucky enough to be doing what I love, and I have been for a long time. I’ve led a wonderful life.”

Curt Wollan, a frequent Circa director, posted on Facebook: “I always enjoyed seeing Jonesy at Circa 21. He always made me laugh and feel so welcome. What a wonderful person.”

