Longtime Circa lobby host 'Jonesy" recalled as fun-loving, welcoming presence

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse and the area theater community are mourning the loss of Ed “Jonesy” Jones, a longtime dinner-theater institution who died at 92 on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Jones was a jovial lobby host for over 23 years at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in downtown Rock Island, retiring in January 2014.
“Always in the lobby with a new costume for every show and a joke for everyone who walked in the door,” Circa said in a tribute e-mail Thursday. “We love you and are going to miss you, Jonesy!”
The theater quoted him: “It’s always fun to do comedy, to make people laugh. That’s what it’s all about. Life is to be enjoyed. You’re only put on this earth for so long, so you’ve got to enjoy it. That’s what I’m doing. I’m lucky enough to be doing what I love, and I have been for a long time. I’ve led a wonderful life.”
Curt Wollan, a frequent Circa director, posted on Facebook: “I always enjoyed seeing Jonesy at Circa 21. He always made me laugh and feel so welcome. What a wonderful person.”
A native of Salem, Mass., Jones worked for WOC-TV in Davenport 25 years, retiring as production manager. Then as Circa lobby host, “Ed loved all the customers so much and they enjoyed his caring, friendly ways,” his obituary said. “He always had a joke for each one and they returned happiness to him continually.”
"When Ed was hired, he was 62, and he said he thought he'd work until he was 65,” Circa owner/producer Denny Hitchcock told the Dispatch/Argus at his 2014 retirement. “And in the end, luckily for us, he chose 86 instead of 65."
"The job, in many ways, was built for someone like Jonesy, who loves people, has a great wit and a keen ability to help,'' Hitchcock said. "He was a savior of sorts for many a first-time theater-goer."
Among the costumes he donned, "I've been a priest, I've been a nun, I've been a grandmother, I've been a track coach," Jones said at the time. "For ‘The Full Monty,’ I had a short bathrobe on. People didn't know I also had a bathing suit on, and thought I was naked underneath. I had a lot of fun with that one showing a little leg."
Jones is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean, their five children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at WeertsFH.com.
Services celebrating his life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, and memorials in Jones’s name may be made to First Baptist Church for the playground equipment fund.